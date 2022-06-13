Amber heard faces backlash after seemingly calling Kate Moss a “rando”

Amber Heard has been trending on Twitter for weeks, and today Kate Moss has joined her after a preview of an interview went viral where the actress seemingly called her a “rando.” Heard did her first interview since the Johnny Depp v Amber Hearddefamation trial ended, where she opened up about the jury, saying she didn’t blame them for their decision.
Heard joined the TODAY show for an episode that will air Tuesday and Wednesday and a preview clip is circulating on Twitter. “How could they make a judgment, how could they not come to that conclusion. They sat in those seats and heard for over three weeks nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial randos, as I say” she said with a laugh.
Considering Moss was one of the last testimonies they heard in the trial, people are convinced she was talking about the model. Now people on Twitter are having a field day.
Amber Heard gives first sit down interview to the Today Show after Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against her. She doesn’t blame the jury for believing Depp’s “paid employees” and calls Kate Moss a “rando.” #AmberHeardIsALiarpic.twitter.com/gzev4R4gpk— Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) June 13, 2022
Kate Moss, everyone. Definitely not a rando. pic.twitter.com/tacvVjZ33d— Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) June 13, 2022
Just wanted to share this cute pic of Johnny Depp and a rando. 😍🥰 #JohnnyDepp#KateMosspic.twitter.com/524lZ28Nwy— Angy (@angy3101) June 13, 2022
Elsewhere in the interview heard opened up about the social media frenzy surrounding the case and the onslaught of hate she received. “Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” Heard said. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”
After a six-week trial that captivated the world, seven members of the jury in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom deliberated for three days, unanimously deciding that Heard defamed Depp on all 3 counts, saying he should be awarded $15 million. The jury also found in favor of Heard’s countersuit on one count, saying she should receive $2 million.
Now that the trial is over, the world hasn’t stopped talking about it, and Depp and Heard’s team has started their press tour.
Last week Heard’s lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft did her rounds where she shared her thoughts on the outcome of the trial and revealed that Heard does not have the money to pay Depp. When TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie asked If Heard could pay the damages, Bredehoft replied, “Oh no, absolutely not.“
Bredehoft went on to say they have plans to appeal the case. “She has some excellent grounds for it,” she said. “We had even tried to get the UK judgment in to dismiss his case, because he already had his shot, and that’s one of the issues. But also a number of the evidentiary issues, there was so much evidence that did not come in,” the lawyer continued.