Amber heard faces backlash after seemingly calling Kate Moss a “rando”

Amber Heard has been trending on Twitter for weeks, and today Kate Moss has joined her after a preview of an interview went viral where the actress seemingly called her a “rando.” Heard did her first interview since the Johnny Depp v Amber Hearddefamation trial ended, where she opened up about the jury, saying she didn’t blame them for their decision.



Heard joined the TODAY show for an episode that will air Tuesday and Wednesday and a preview clip is circulating on Twitter. “How could they make a judgment, how could they not come to that conclusion. They sat in those seats and heard for over three weeks nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial randos, as I say” she said with a laugh.

Considering Moss was one of the last testimonies they heard in the trial, people are convinced she was talking about the model. Now people on Twitter are having a field day.



Amber Heard gives first sit down interview to the Today Show after Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against her. She doesn’t blame the jury for believing Depp’s “paid employees” and calls Kate Moss a “rando.” #AmberHeardIsALiarpic.twitter.com/gzev4R4gpk — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) June 13, 2022

Kate Moss, everyone. Definitely not a rando. pic.twitter.com/tacvVjZ33d — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) June 13, 2022

Just wanted to share this cute pic of Johnny Depp and a rando. 😍🥰 #JohnnyDepp#KateMosspic.twitter.com/524lZ28Nwy — Angy (@angy3101) June 13, 2022

Elsewhere in the interview heard opened up about the social media frenzy surrounding the case and the onslaught of hate she received. “Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” Heard said. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

