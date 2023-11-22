Historical artifacts from John F. Kennedy’s assassination day and the events that followed have been displayed in museums; however, Jackie Kennedy’s iconic pink pillbox hat and pink suit with navy blue lapels, which was stained with her husband’s blood, hasn’t been seen anymore.

According to Town & Country, the iconic piece of history is stored in a “custom-made acid-free box” in the National Archives building in College Park, Maryland, along with Lee Harvey Oswald’s rifle, bullets, and bullet fragments from the shooting. The climate-controlled box also possesses the original windshield of the limousine and more than five million pages of assassination-related records.