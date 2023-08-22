The Kennedy family are the closest thing to royals in America. Their legacy is long, revered, and tragic, packed with presidents, politicians, celebrities, and some great hairlines which began with John F. Kennedy.

Nowadays, the Kennedys are not as prominent as they used to be, yet they remain involved with some of the areas they’ve always been associated with. Young Kennedys remain involved in the spheres of journalism, politics and celebrity. Scroll down to have a look at some of the most influential Kennedys today: