After her coronation, Alicia began a successful career in soap operas and television shows in Venezuela, Mexico, and the United States. She has appeared in melodramas such as “Una familia con Suerte” and “La Madame.” We’ve also seen her on shows like “Mira Quién Baila” on Univision and “La Casa de los Famosos” on Telemundo. It was on the latter reality show where she became the winner of the first edition. Alicia is the mother of Dinorah Valentina, who is 15 years old.