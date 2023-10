After winning the pageant, Cecilia Bolocco became one of the most famous figures not only in her own country but throughout Latin America. She had a prolific television career in Chile and later moved to the United States, where she worked at CNN and Telemundo. She also hosted the Viña del Mar Festival. Currently, she hosts “Todo por Ti” on Canal 13 in Chile. She was married to former President Carlos Menem and is the mother of a son named Máximo Saúl.