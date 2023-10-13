The 72nd annual Miss Universe is weeks away. To get people excited and learning about the contestants, the organization has released a fan ranking of the top 10 contestants. The women were shared in no particular order, but included four Latinas from Chile, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico.

Miss Universe 2023 is taking place this November 28th in El Salvador. 90 contestants will participate for the title of Miss Universe, where, at the end of the evening, the current Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel will crown her new successor. The program will be screened on the Roku channel and in Telemundo.