Andrea Meza is getting married! Miss Universe 2021 gets engaged to Ryan Proctor

Andrea Meza began her week with a delightful surprise from her boyfriend, Ryan Proctor. On Monday morning, in the middle of a New York City street, Proctor proposed to the former Miss Universe. He had the support of his friends during this special moment, and in the presence of the media, he asked the important question that added the finishing touch to their love story.

The couple found the perfect setting to seal their love on Fifth Avenue in New York City during autumn. The host of “Hoy Día” displayed the impressive ring with great joy and excitement, unable to contain her smile.

Andrea now wears a ring with a large pear-shaped diamond on her left hand. The white gold jewel features a pave setting that thrilled the native of Mexico, and she wasted no time showing it off in front of the cameras on Telemundo’s morning show.

After accepting the proposal, Andrea and her fiancé posed happily in front of the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, home to the New York Public Library. This place holds an extraordinary moment in their journey to the altar..

Andrea Meza and Ryan Proctor’s love story

The couple first connected on social media during the pandemic. Recently, the 29-year-old Mexican shared how their long-distance relationship blossomed. “We met on TikTok and started talking on Instagram after my birthday in 2020,” she recalled in her stories. She added, “Since then, we began daily FaceTime calls until we met in person in Miami in May 2021.”

They finally met in person on the same day as the delayed final of the beauty pageant, which had been postponed for almost six months due to the lockdown. This day proved to be life-changing for Andrea, as not only did she win the Miss Universe crown, but she also came face to face with the man who would later become her husband.