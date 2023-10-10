Manuel Turizo receives a jaw-dropping painting from Mr. Dripping [VIDEO]

Mark Ríos, also known as Mr. Dripping, is an artist who has managed to captivate the public and celebrities with his unique live portrait painting technique. He is a sought-after artist by stars from various domains, including football, music, and even royalty. Ríos‘ popularity is attributed to his ability to bridge the gap between the art world and the world of celebrities.

Based in the vibrant city of Dubai, Mr. Dripping, a Barcelona native, has captured the essence of iconic figures like Neymar Jr., Luka Modric, Will Smith, Sebastián Yatra, and even King Felipe VI of Spain. His claim to fame lies in his distinct artistic process, which diverges from the studio’s traditional seclusion and opens up the creative experience to the public.

His live portrait sessions, which usually last between 2 and 10 minutes, offer a mesmerizing spectacle where the audience can witness the birth of a unique piece of art right before their eyes. He engages with his subjects, establishes a connection, and captures their essence on the canvas in minutes. This theatrical approach to art has fascinated celebrities and earned him a devoted following of art enthusiasts.

One of his recent subjects, Manuel Turizo, had the privilege of being painted live by Mr. Dripping, joining the ranks of luminaries who have had their essence captured by this exceptional artist. With each live portrait, Mr. Dripping cements his reputation as an artist who creates not just art but unforgettable experiences.

Mr. Dripping passionately believes in sharing the creative process with his audience. He states, “My proposal invites you into the intimate process of creation, and allows everyone to be part of a special moment. I believe it’s an unforgettable experience for anyone, famous or not, to witness how your artwork is made from scratch.” It’s this commitment to inclusivity and making art accessible that sets him apart from traditional artists.

©Agencies



Manuel Turizo receives a jaw-dropping painting from Mr. Dripping

Mr. Dripping’s distinctive technique involves a self-taught dripping method, which has garnered international acclaim. He has exhibited his work in major cities such as Madrid, Florence, Dubai, New York, and Miami. His current base in Dubai is the hub for his creative endeavors, including the Mr. Dripping Gallery, which organizes exhibitions and events to showcase his artwork globally.

The list of luminaries who have been immortalized through his art is extensive. It also includes names like Tom Cruise, Chris Brown, Major Lazer, Nyjah Huston, Sara Sampaio, Cindy Kimberly, Nieves Álvarez, and Sebastian Vettel. His artistic reach spans borders, languages, and genres, proving that art is a universal language that can touch anyone.