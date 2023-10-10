The reason Bad Bunny had to wear a wig for the past two months

It seems Bad Bunny has been wearing a hairpiece for the last couple of weeks. The Puerto Rican singer is rumored to have shaved his head completely while filming his latest music video, starring Al Pacino.

A new teaser shows the musician with a new buzzcut, making fans wonder how he has been keeping the same hairstyle from late August, which is when the video was filmed, to early October, following his red carpet appearance at the Latin Billboard.

A new clip shows the blue wig hat Bad Bunny has been seen wearing on different occasions, apart from hiding his hairstyle with bandanas and different color variations of the wig hat, as he also wore the same hat in green at the Latin Billboard Awards in Miami, Florida.

Bad Bunny’s fans pointed out that during his latest outings following the filming of the music video, he had been spotted hiding his hairstyle in some way or another. But apart from just revealing a new hairstyle, the buzzcut seems to signify a lot for the artist and his fans, as it is reminiscent of his first music era, meaning that he could be bringing back his previous sound or might be referencing moments of his career in the upcoming music video.

“For those who need context: him having a buzz cut is a reference to when he first started his career. During this time he was mainly a trap artist so many associate the cut with that era. So with his video announcement where he’s bald, he’s hinting at a trap album,” a fan explained on social media, following his evolution when it comes to fashion style and sound.