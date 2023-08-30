Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum wear matching outfits in ‘AGT’

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are back. The close friends and judges made their return to “America’s Got Talent,” attending a live taping of the show in matching yet contrasting Zebra prints. The two cuddled as they took photos and spoke to journalists in the red carpet.

©GettyImages



Vergara and Klum

The two wore Zebra print for the occasion, with Vergara wearing a jumpsuit and Klum wearing a short dress. While Vergara’s jumpsuit was more traditionally Zebra-inspired, made out of black and white colors, Klum’s dress featured a variety of colors, including red and green. She reinforced the Zebra patterns in her accessories, wearing a black and white patterned purse and a matching necklace.

The two cuddled as they spoke to interviewers and seemed excited to be back to work. When asked about their outfits, the two revealed that they often match, and enjoy dressing similarly.

©GettyImages



Vergara wore a stunning jumpsuit for the live taping of America’s Got Talent

“We’re always twinning, but you think that we planned this and we don’t. It just happens… We’re like, connected, we’re like twins,” Vergara said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We try to have fun together.”

Over the course of the interview, Klum took an opportunity to praise Vergara’s beauty and sense of style. “When Sofia goes into the restaurant, it’s on another level,” she said. “Remember when the guys walked into each other and all the tray, everything literally, all the food fell on the floor?”

Vergara took that as an opening to throw the compliment back. “It was not only me walking, you were behind me.”