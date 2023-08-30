Camila Cabello shares stunning bikini summer pics

Camila Cabello is enjoying the heat. She’s been recently sharing photos of herself enjoying her time in the sun, usually while on a stunning bikini or one piece bathing suit.

©Camila Cabello



Camila in the sauna

Camila’s most recent photo was shared on her Instagram stories, and shows her in the sauna. She’s wearing a one piece bathing suit that shows off a part of her stomach, and is holding her hair back with a big hair band. She looks directly at the camera.

A previous post shows her wearing a Chanel bikini, which appears to have little diamonds incrusted on it. The post is made out of three photos that show Camila in different positions, in one image showing her chewing on an ice cube. The third photo shows the ice cube on her belly button. “The book I was reading here is called PAPI. I recommend! Also mandarins and an ice cube. I recommend,” reads the caption, purposefully playing with people’s expectations.

The post earned her over a million and seven hundred likes. They also got her comments from her celebrity friends, including Olivia Rodrigo, who dropped some heart and fire emojis.

Earlier this year, Camila spent time in Puerto Rico. She attended the Premios Lo Nuestro, where she received a special award. Around that time, Rauw Alejandro was also photographed in the island, with many claiming that the two were dating after his breakup with Rosalia. A source claims the rumors are completely untrue.

“[Camila and Rauw] just happened to be at two of the same events. They barely even spent time together at either event,” said the source to PEOPLE.

Related Video: Rihanna secretly gives birth to second baby with A$AP Rocky Loading the player...