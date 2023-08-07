Alex Rodriguez is ‘proud’ and ‘sad’ of daughter Natasha as she starts musical theater studies

Alex Rodriguez is getting emotional as his eldest daughter Natasha prepares to start a new chapter in her life. The athlete’s 18-year-old daughter will be attending the University of Michigan and Alex has one condition for Natasha, as she gets ready to move to college and get involved in the prestigious musical theater program.

The 48-year-old sportsman revealed to Us Weekly that he wanted Natasha to include one class in her curriculum. “My only condition is because all these young actors want to bypass college and I’m always saying, like, ‘You can [study] drama, you can do whatever you want, but as long as you’re taking your business classes at Michigan; they have a great business school,’” he said to the publication, explaining that the father-daughter duo made a “deal.”

Natasha will be studying performing arts, pursuing a BFA program at the University of Michigan. Alex also shared his thoughts about his daughter moving onto the midwestern campus. “I can’t believe it. I’m gonna drop her off in a few weeks in Ann Arbor, and I’m both incredibly proud of Natasha but also incredibly sad that my first baby is leaving us,” Rodriguez said. “And you know, for us dads, they’re always our babies — even if they’re 30 years old.”

©GettyImages



Natasha and Ella Rodriguez

The MLB star, who also shares 15-year-old daughter Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, said that he has already noticed some changes in his routine. “I had the first moment where I went to wake up my little one, Ella, and [their] rooms are right across from each other. And, you know, habitual — I’ve been doing this for 18 years — I go and knock in Natasha’s room and she’s not there,” he said to Us Weekly. “I’m like, ‘Oh, this is a preview of the next four years.’”