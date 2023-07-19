The world has been captivated by Lily-Rose Depp, and it’s all eyes on the French-American actress and model. Star of The Weeknd’s controversial The Idol has captivated audiences with her talent. As the daughter of Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis, she has always been in the spotlight- but she has carved her lane in the industry. Naturally, as a young beautiful celebrity, her personal life has also garnered interest.

©GrosbyGroup



Lily-Rose Depp and her rapper girlfriend 070 Shake are happy in love



The 24-year-old is currently in a relationship with rapper 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena. She confirmed the relationship in early May on Instagram, and they have been spotted making out happily with PDA. Balbuena is the first woman Lily-Rose has gone public with- check out her former flames below.



