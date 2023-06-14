Lily-Rose Depp is all smiles during romantic outing with girlfriend in NYC

Lily-Rose Depp was all smiles with her girlfriend Danielle Balbuena AKA 070 Shake, during a romantic outing in New York City. The 25-year-old rapper and the 24-year-old actress were spotted holding hands and having a casual conversation, following their emotional encounter at the Los Angeles airport on May 26 after she arrived from the Cannes Film Festival.

The happy couple was photographed while spending some quality time in NYC. The ‘Idol’ star wore a casual and chic ensemble, including a white shirtdress and baby blue loafers. She paired the no-makeup look with minimal jewelry and a black purse, while the musician rocked an ivory cream t-shirt, black jeans, and black boots.

Depp and Balbuena were seen smiling and sharing some PDA after getting coffee. The pair went public with their relationship in May, revealing that they had been dating for 4 months. “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH,” the actress wrote on Instagram Stories.

It seems the new celebrity couple is going strong, as they recently had a very emotional reunion at LAX when Balbuena surprised Depp at the airport. The star was seen hugging and kissing the rapper after arriving from France, following the premiere of her new series.

The cast of the series has received criticism despite ‘The Idol’ becoming one of the most popular shows right now. “We always knew that we were going to make something that was going to be provocative and perhaps not for everyone. That was a draw for all of us,” the Weeknd said to the New York Times. “I don’t think any of us were interested in making anything that was going to be, you know, fun for the whole family.”