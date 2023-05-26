Lily-Rose Depp’s emotional reunion with girlfriend at Los Angeles airport: See Pics

Lily-Rose Depp had a very sweet moment with her girlfriend after returning from the Cannes Film Festival. The pair were spotted sharing a romantic kiss at LAX, with the actress smiling and showing how much she missed being by her side.

The 23-year-old star and the 25-year-old rapper were photographed with their arms around each other, as Danielle Balbuena, best known as 070 Shake picked her up at the airport. It seems the actress was surprised to see her girlfriend and got very emotional after seeing her.

©Lily Rose Depp





Lily-Rose was seen wearing a casual outfit as she arrived in Los Angeles. The star wore a white top and black pants, paired with minimal jewelry and black sunglasses, wearing her hair in a ponytail, while her girlfriend was spotted in a denim ensemble and black boots.

The new celebrity couple has been dating for 4 months, as it was revealed by the actress herself, after going public with her relationship on Instagram Stories. Rumors about their romance started during Fashion Week back in February.

The actress talked about her starring role in ‘The Idol’ following the premiere at the festival. “I think that something about Jocelyn is just that she’s a born and bred performer,” she said at the press conference.

“I think that extends to every aspect of her life, not just her professional life. I think that the way that she dresses, for example, is her trying to tell you something all the time or say something to the people that she’s around or express herself in some kind of way.” She continued, “And I also think that the occasional bareness of the character physically mirrors the bareness that we get to see emotionally in her.”