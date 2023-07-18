Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Happy birthday, Elsa Pataky! The Spanish actress is celebrating her 47th birthday. Over the past few weeks, Pataky, her husband Chris Hemsworth, and their kids, India, Tristan, and Sasha, have been enjoying themselves in Spain, sharing pictures of themselves enjoying the beach and eachother’s company.
To commemorate the occasion, we’ve selected various images that represent some of Pataky’s most important and notorious moments that have occurred within the past decades. Scroll down to have a look.
Could Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth make a movie together?
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky prove to be the hottest celebrity couple: See pics of their vacation
Ivanka Trump, Elsa Pataky, Ricky Martin, and more celebrities are spending their summers in Spain
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!