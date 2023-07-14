Chrissy Teigen joined the crochet bikini trend with the perfect accessory: See pics

Chrissy Teigen is keeping up with the latest summer trend. The 37-year-old TV personality is showing off her figure in a colorful crotchet bikini, enjoying the warm weather aboard a luxury yacht and joining other celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Dua Lipa, and Emily Ratajkowksi.

“A day at sea,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram, showing off her summer ensemble, which included blue sandals and a white wrap. She perfectly paired her bikini top with a matching crotchet bolero, and even showed her latest hobby. “Please note this is not my boat and it just happens to be named legend,” she added.

Chrissy posed inside the yacht with her new needlepoint creation, relaxing and designing what seemed to be an adorable elephant. She previously showed a different piece while spending some quality time with her children, proudly posing with a giraffe. “Ok, I gotta say I’m not great at it, but I’m really enjoying the chain stitch. I think that’s gotta be one of my favorites here. Yup, that’s life now,” she said on Instagram Stories.

The model has been enjoying some quality time with her mom as well, documenting their time together with her newborn and her three kids. "4 people I made (with lots of help from other people lol) I love them so much i could explode into 1 million pieces," she previously wrote.