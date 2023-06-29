Chrissy Teigen shares emotional message for her surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their fourth child via surrogate. In an Instagram post, Teigen shared the significance of the moment and how much love she had for her surrogate, Alexandra.

©Chrissy Teigen



Teigen and her surrogate Alexandra

Teigen included a photo of herself and Alexandra in a lenghty statement where she discussed the birth of her new baby, Wren. The photo shows Teigen kissing Alexandra’s belly, with a text that explains how much she means to her and the friendship they built over the past nine months.

"Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her," reads Teigen’s statement. "All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks.”

“I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.”

Aside from a photo with Alexandra, the post also includes a photo of Legend and Teigen holding on to their baby. He was named Wren Alexander in honor of his surrogate.

Teigen recently gave birth to their third child, a baby girl called Esti. Wren is the fourth child to join their family, made up of elder brother and sister Miles, 4, and Luna, 7.