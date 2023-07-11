Elizabeth Holmes’ prison sentence reduced by 2 years: 9 years, 6 months, and 29 days left

A recent update has been revealed on Elizabeth Holmes’ 11-year prison sentence. According to the Bureau of Prisons, the former Theranos CEO will be released earlier than expected, as her sentence has been reduced by two years.

And while a reason has yet to be established on their website, Holmes, who is known as federal inmate 24965-111, now has nine years, six months, and 29 days left in Federal Prison Camp Bryan, located in Texas.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Prison commented on the early release of the inmate to the New York Post, however not many details were shared about her case and the reasons behind the decision. “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, our office does not comment on the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including release planning or release plans,” the representative said.

Holmes started her sentence on May 30, 2023, and reportedly broke protocol during her first family visit after the first week of confinement, after holding hands with her husband. Regulations state that “a brief kiss, embrace and/or handshake are allowed only upon arrival and departure,” however, she was photographed touching Evan’s finger at one point while walking.

Her new sentence could be the result of good conduct, among other reasons that are noted by the federal agency, which include completion of substance abuse programs or as a result of time credits they earned for completing programs and activities.

Inmates at the facility are eligible to work and earn between 12 cents and $1.15 per hour in their job assignments in food service or factory employment, as detailed in the 2016 FBC Bryan inmate handbook.

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...