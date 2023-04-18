Gisele Bündchen shares joyful video and advice for her followers

Gisele Bündchen wants to prioritize what’s important in life. In a new video that she shared on Instagram, Bündchen is riding a bike and having a good time. In the clip, she wrote a message for her followers, reminding them to enjoy life and stay in the present.

In the clip, Bündchen is wearing shorts and a cream colored top, and appears to be riding in Miami, framed by palm trees and a sunny sky.

“We all have our fair shares of trials,‘ reads her caption. “Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad , everything is here to teach us something and help us grow. Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift.”

Bündchen kicked off the year with her career in the forefront, booking multiple prestigious modeling gigs and attending all manner of events.

Last year, she and her husband of 10 years Tom Brady announced they were getting a divorce. While the two have divorced amicably, putting their kids as a priority, an insider revealed that Bündchen had been struggling for a long time.

“[Gisele] is done with their marriage,” said the insider to PEOPLE last year. “She was upset about it for a long time, and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

Bündchen and Brady share two kids: Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13. Brady has a son named Jack, 15, from a previous relationship.

Related Video:

Loading the player...