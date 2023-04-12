Maya Jama responds to Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors: ‘You need to stop’

Love Island host Maya Jama is not having it. The 28-year-old recently sparked dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio, and on Monday, she shared a tweet responding to the nonsense, calling the stories “silly,” saying, “you need to stop.”





The host responded to a story by the DailyMail which noted she was in a bikini wearing a necklace that said “Leo.” “I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign,” she wrote. Jama is born on August 14, which is, a Leo, the sign of a lion. “We are not dating. Move on please.”

The rumors go back to an April 4th story by The Sun, saying they are “in regular contact” and have been on “a string of dates.” They reportedly partied together after the Baftas in West London in February.



DiCaprio was linked to Gigi Hadid briefly after ending his five-year relationship with Camila Morrone in the summer of 2022. It was around the same time Maya called off her engagement to Australian basketball player Ben Simmons, 26, after being together for a year.

“They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything,” The Sun’s insider said. “Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her.”

The notorious bachelor seems to spark dating rumors with a new woman every month. In February of this year, people believed he was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani. There were many opinions about the age gap, and a source told TMZ they are dating or a couple “whatsoever” and were just sitting next to each other.

He was later linked to Victoria Lamas.