Pedro Pascal spotted taking a photo with a fan and smiling around Los Angeles

Pascal was spotted in comfy clothes, saying hello to a fan and drinking some green juice.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Pedro Pascal was spotted out in Los Angeles this past Thursday morning. The actor was smiling and holding on to a green juice as he was stopped by a fan for a photo.

Pascal was wearing a black sweater, some gray shorts, colorful high socks and sneakers, and appeared to be in a great mood. A photo shows the moment he’s spotted by a fan, with the woman placing a hand on her chest in shock. The two took a photo together and then continued on their own way.

Pascal is has had a stacked year in terms of work, starring in “The Last of Us,” hosting an episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and now in the third season of “The Mandalorian.” NBC News reported that Pascal could break history come Emmy night, with there being enough roles for him to be nominated for three different categories in the same year.

If nominated for lead actor in a drama series, Pascal would become the second Latino actor to be nominated in that category. The first was Jimmy Smits in “NYPD Blue,” who was nominated four times. If Pascal were to win, he’d become the first Latino actor to win this recognition.

