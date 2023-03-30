Anitta turns 30! See her adorable throwbacks as a little girl

Anitta is officially 30 years old!! The Brazillian singer is an Aries, born on March 30, 1993, and she has accomplished so much in her life. Anitta was a star in Brazil for years, and around 2017, she successfully became a global icon, climbing the music charts, and packing concerts.



©GettyImages



Anitta performs in Brazil in 2013

The singer, songwriter, television host, and actress, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Thursday, which included many as a little girl. Her curly hair and smile gave a glimpse into the dreamer she was. “If anyone told me 10 years ago what I was about to do of my life until I turned 30 I would never believe it was even humanly possible,” she wrote in the caption. “Not this little girl in these pictures, tho. When I was that age I used to tell my family every day: ‘I’m gonna make history.’”



Now that she’s 30, the artist said she sees “exactly” what the little girl saw. “I can do ANYTHING I want. I have the power to make everything I want of my life happen. And I wanna thank myself for being so strong, positive and creative to go through all the crazy amount of heavy challenges life put in front of me,” she wrote.

Anitta had the love of all her friends in the comments, like Lele Pons who wrote, “AMIGAA TE AMO!!! Happy birthdayyy Brazilian queeennn.” Chloe Bailey wrote, “happy birthday my beautiful sister!!!!! i love you so so so so much and i am so grateful to have you as my best friend. i love you.” “Happy b day sis love u Que cumplas 200 más,” Justin Quiles added.



Anitta’s strict birthday party rules

Anita celebrated her birthday in Brazil last week with a star-studded party. Billie Eilish, Lil Las X and Alessandra Ambrosia, were photographed at the bash and it was reported that Drake, Tame Impala, and Rosalía, were also on the guest list. She’s been calling it the “Best party in the world.”



Ahead of the party, the singer made her rules known. She took to her Instagram story letting partygoers know if they are not okay with the rules, they should not show up.

The first rule was guests could not bring someone Anitta did not invite- including their boyfriends and husbands. “I do not want my birthday surrounded by people I do not know. I invited you, not your friends. If you can’t go by yourself, you can stay at home,” she wrote. She also suggested they talk to a therapist if they can’t handle going alone, per euroEsEuro.

Anitta made it very clear the party was private, and security was ready to kick out anyone who took photos or videos with their phone. She has been sharing memories from the party on her Instagram, but since she’s the birthday girl, it’s only fair.

She also wanted her celebrity friends to enjoy their time. “Don’t annoy celebrities, and don’t annoy people by whispering into their ears non-stop,” Anitta said.