Eva Longoria is ready to celebrate her 48th birthday! The fan-favorite star is known for her successful career in Hollywood, representing Latinos with her talent on TV and film, as a producer, director and actress.

Born March 15, 1975 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Eva quickly showed the world her acting skills in many series, such as ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘Dead Will Tell’ and Dragnet,’ before being catapulted into stardom with her portrayal of Gabrielle in ‘Desperate Housewives.’