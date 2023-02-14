Eva Longoria celebrates Galentine’s day by throwing a party at her house

It’s Valentine’s day, and yesterday Eva Longoria made sure her girls feel special, throwing a Galentine’s day party. The actress shared an Instagram reel from the event and it looked like a blast. “Happy Galentine’s Day to all the beautiful humans in my life who inspire and uplift me,” she wrote in the caption. “Cheers to all celebrating love and friendship today!”



The actress, who recently showed off her swimsuit body, wore an amazing pink suit, and her guests stayed festive wearing pink and red. She hosted the event, inviting the women to her house. One of the guests Julissa Calderon commented, “Thank you Eva for welcoming us into your home. Such a great time!”

Actress Melissa Fumero complimented her hosting writing, “YAY!!! Thank you the BEST host!”

Longoria’s lavish party was hosted in her sprawling estate in the Hollywood Hills. Her husband, José Bastón, and their son, Santiago had to find something else to do while she hosted.

Longoria’s party comes after she spent five months in Spain. In February, she shared a reel of special moments with her son saying she was grateful for the memories.