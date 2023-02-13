Eva Longoria©Eva Longoria/Instagram
Eva Longoria shows off incredible figure posing poolside in chic bikini: ‘Ready for summer?’

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Eva Longoria is ready for the summertime! The Hollywood star is skipping Spring this year, showing how excited she is to relax poolside under the palms. “Anyone ready for summer?” the actress wrote on Instagram, showing off her incredible figure and posing for the camera.

Eva Longoria©Eva Longoria/Instagram

The fan-favorite celebrity spent a well-deserved vacation in Marbella, Spain, and documented her trip with fans and followers on social media. Eva wore a black and white one-piece bathing suit with a chic plunging neckline and a keyhole opening in the front.

“A little oasis in Marbella,” Eva shared, revealing how much she enjoyed her Mediterranean getaway. “Can’t beat these views. Great staff and always a beautiful time at Marbella Club Hotel.” The star was living her best life in a yacht in the middle of the ocean, as she also posted a photo wearing a two-piece white bikini while sun tanning.

Eva Longoria©Eva Longoria/Instagram

“Anyone else missing the sun,” she wrote. Fans of the actress shared some sweet words in the comment section, with one person writing “Barbie dream world,” while someone else commented, “OMG YOUR BODDY.” Eva’s celebrity friends also commented, including Francia Raisa, who wrote, “MUJER!” adding heart emojis.

Eva said goodbye to Spain earlier this month. She shared a story on her Instagram from Peralada, saying she was going to miss the beautiful town where she stayed for the last five months. “I’m so grateful, and I’m going to miss it,” she said, showing the view she woke up to every morning. “Onward.”

