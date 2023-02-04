Eva Longoria says goodbye to Spain sharing sweet memories with Santiago

Eva Longoria had the time of her life in Spain. The actress shared a reel full of special moments with her son ﻿Santiago Enrique Baston, from their time in the beautiful country. “Grateful for all the stolen moments we had in Spain,” she wrote in the caption.

There were so many special moments in the video including delicious lunches, Santiago running around in his mom’s heels, bike rides, and Longoria’s favorite thing- trampolines.



Longoria recently shared a gallery of photos and videos in front of Hotel Casa Fuster. “Weekends are for friends, family, and paella,” she captioned the post. Some of the friends along for the fun were actors Maria Bravo, and Diana Maria Riva, Butch Klein, and Santiago Cabrera.



Longoria said goodbye to Spain on Thursday. She shared a story on her Instagram from Peralada, saying she was going to miss the beautiful town where she stayed for the last five months, including the chicken that woke her up every morning. “I’m so grateful, and I’m going to miss it,” she said, showing the view she woke up to every morning. “Onward.”