Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have had a whirlwind romance. The beauty queen and singer got engaged in March 2022, just weeks after making their relationship public. They have since become a power couple, supporting each other in all their ventures. While they are both hard workers, they also know how to have some fun. They have traveled around the world together to beautiful destinations, adding stamps to their passport. Check out some of the trips they’ve been on.
Camila McConaughey shares hilarious photo of ‘uncle’ Woody Harrelson at Vida’s 13th birthday party
Sofia Vergara watches Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia with her son
Salma Hayek revisits her childhood by jumping on a fun bungee trampoline
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!