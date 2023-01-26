In August, Marc and Nadia visited Paraguay for the first time since they began their relationship, making it a meaningful trip. The Miss Universe finalist had spoken about the trip, admitting how excited she was. “It’s very important to have the support of your partner, and well, he’s supported me since day zero that we’ve been together. I am very excited to be able to show him our beloved Paraguay, and through the eyes of a native of Paraguay, Marc will be able to see in detail the beauty of the country”, she said in a live interview.