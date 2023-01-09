Salma Hayek has proved she is a fun person to be around. The Mexican actress took to social media to show how she revisited her childhood by jumping on a bungee trampoline even though her kids refused to try it.

Hayek and her family had an Alpine skiing holiday without snow; therefore, she kept the entertainment rolling and enjoyed her winter getaway by doing somersaults on a bungee trampoline.

©Salma Hayek



Salma Hayek revisits her childhood by jumping on a fun bungee trampoline

While staying at a Swiss resort, onlookers shared with The Mail that “Salma jumped bravely on the trampoline, doing somersaults, and was very amused by the entertainment.”

“My kids refused to go on the trampoline, i guess they thought they’re to old for it but I still love it,” Hayek wrote on Instagram.

A few days into January, Salma Hayek said whe would be facing her fears in 2023! The Hollywood star has shared a personal aspect of her life with her fans and followers, revealing that she is welcoming the new year with more determination, strength and authenticity.

“You might think this situation is strange unless you’re claustrophobic like I am,” Salma wrote on social media, opening up once again about her fear of confined spaces, and showing that she has been able to make her fears more manageable, as claustrophobia is known for resulting in severe anxiety and even panic attacks.

The actress showed her new positive outlook, demonstrating to her followers that she has been able to face her fears, stopping them from controlling her life.