Salma Hayek is facing her fears: The actress welcomes 2023 with determination

Salma Hayek is facing her fears in 2023! The Hollywood star has shared a personal aspect of her life with her fans and followers, revealing that she is welcoming the new year with more determination, strength and authenticity.

“You might think this situation is strange unless you’re claustrophobic like I am,” Salma wrote on social media, opening up once again about her fear of confined spaces, and showing that she has been able to make her fears more manageable, as claustrophobia is known for resulting in severe anxiety and even panic attacks.

The actress showed her new positive outlook, demonstrating to her followers that she has been able to face her fears, stopping them from controlling her life. She also showed her incredible Valentino look in her recent post. Salma posed in a two-piece patterned ensemble, paired with Casadei boots and Saint Laurent jewelry.

Salma previously talked about her experience with claustrophobia when filming the Disney film ‘Eternals’ alongside Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Harry Styles, among others. The star revealed that she was terrified to wear the costume on the set of the superhero film.

“I am claustrophobic. I was terrified of the costume. I was terrified. Because if I cannot move and it’s kind of thick… I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to be able to breathe. It’s going to drive me crazy.’ And I went to put it on, I found myself profoundly moved. It was a very strange experience because I didn’t expect it,” she explained.

©Courtesy of Marvel Studios





Salma said that she didn’t let her fear control her, as she got emotional to see herself in the superhero suit. “Oh my God, here’s a Mexican female in this outfit and this is really happening. And yes, we get to be superheroes,” she said.