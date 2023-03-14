Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with her first child: ‘We are blessed and excited!’

Lindsay Lohan is sharing the good news! The Hollywood star is officially expanding her family with husband Bader Shammas. The actress is ready to start a new chapter of her life, following her recent success, starring on her latest Netflix film and attending exclusive fashion events in support of her siblings.

“We are blessed and excited!” Lindsay wrote on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of a white baby onesie with the words “Coming soon…” and tagging her husband. The 36-year-old star revealed to TMZ that she is thrilled to become a new mom. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” the actress said to the publication.

This would be Lindsay’s first baby and fans of the actress are already sharing their excitement after learning the good news. “She’s come a long way and she’s happy and healthy,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “First Paris Hilton and now Lindsay Lohan… Congratulations.”

Many of her celebrity friends also took to Instagram to congratulate Lindsay. “I am so happy for you,” Kathy Hilton wrote, while Quinta Bronson commented, “Omg congrats Lindsay!” Donatella Versace also congratulated Lindsay, adding star emojis, and Elizabeth Gillies wrote, “Congratulations!!!!”

She was recently photographed having dinner with her husband, wearing loose fitting clothes, seemingly covering her baby bump. The pair have shared some romantic moments together, making their red carpet debut last year. Lindsay and Bader prefer to keep their relationship private, however they announced they had tied the knot last year, after they started dating in 2020.