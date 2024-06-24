Hailey Bieber's Maternity Style: Model takes New York City by storm with chic looks

Hailey Bieber has recently been making headlines with her maternity style as she steps out in New York City. The pregnant model, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, has effortlessly merged comfort with high fashion, showcasing a series of monochromatic and neutral looks that have set a new standard for maternity wear.

Hailey Bieber's approach to maternity fashion has been eye-catching, especially for her monochromatic styling. During her recent outings in New York City, she has been seen in various single-tone ensembles that emphasize elegance and simplicity.

© The Grosby Group Justin Bieber and their pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, step out for lunch at Sadelleâ's restaurant in Manhattana's SoHo neighborhood.

One standout look featured a tailored beige trench coat paired with a matching dress. The cohesive color palette accentuated her baby bump flatteringly and highlighted her sophisticated style.

© Getty Images Hailey Bieber is seen in Tribeca on June 23, 2024, in New York City.

In another appearance, Hailey opted for an all-black outfit, including a sheer black lace jumpsuit paired with a long, oversized coat and sunglasses. Hailey's maternity wardrobe choices clearly reflect her intent to dress to impress, regardless of the occasion. Whether she's out for a casual stroll or heading to a high-profile event, her outfits are meticulously curated to ensure she looks her best.

© The Grosby Group Pregnant Hailey Bieber turns heads in a sheer bodysuit while eating dinner with hubby Justin Bieber and bestie Justine Skye in New York. The stylish parents-to-be are currently expecting their first child together.

Her preference for structured pieces, high-quality fabrics, and subtle yet striking accessories has set her apart as a style icon during her pregnancy.

A Casual Contrast

While Hailey has been making headlines for her sophisticated maternity looks, her husband, Justin Bieber, has taken a markedly different approach to his fashion. Justin has been frequently seen in overly casual attire, often sporting oversized hoodies, baggy jeans, and baseball caps.

© The Grosby Group Pregnant Hailey Bieber turns heads in a sheer bodysuit while eating dinner with hubby Justin Bieber and bestie Justine Skye in New York. The stylish parents-to-be are currently expecting their first child together.

The contrast between Hailey's polished outfits and Justin's laid-back style has not gone unnoticed, adding an interesting dynamic to their public appearances.

© Getty Images In New York City, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 23, 2024.

She is a mom now!

Hailey Bieber recently took to Instagram Stories to share an update on her pregnancy. She gave her followers a glimpse of her growing baby bump and candidly revealed a common pregnancy symptom. “So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?” the 27-year-old captioned her selfie, adding a dizzy emoji to emphasize the discomfort. The photo, which showcased her radiant glow and burgeoning belly, resonated with many expectant mothers who are all too familiar with the aches and pains of pregnancy.

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 2018, recently announced that they are expecting their first child together, and according to a source close to them, they couldn’t be more thrilled. The news of their pregnancy came as a joyous surprise to the pair. “The day they found out they were expecting was just the best day for them,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “Everyone is excited for them, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”