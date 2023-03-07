Barbie honors women in STEM, including Mexican Engineer Katya Echazarreta

Barbie is honoring an incredible group of talented women during International Women’s Day! Mattel has announced the latest launch of role model dolls, which includes women in STEM, to show young girls that they can choose any career path and achieve all their dreams.

Among the remarkable women, Mexican Electrical Engineer Katya Echazarreta has unveiled her Barbie doll, dressed in a navy blue flight suit. The 27-year-old role model recently made history as the first Mexican-born woman to travel to space.

“At 7 years old when I used to pretend my Barbie was an Astronaut traveling through the galaxy I could never have imagined I would one day have my very own Barbie,” Katya said. “It is such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Models campaign. This one of a kind Barbie is here to represent all little brown girls who dream of the stars!”

Mattel wants to encourage girls to follow their passion, and wants to maintain an interest in STEM, as women make up less than one-third of the workforce in the industry. Barbie has included many different careers, including astrophysicist, space scientist, doctor and robotics engineer.

“Barbie is dedicated to showcasing women who are role models from all backgrounds, professions, and nationalities so that girls around the world can see themselves in careers that might not always seem as accessible,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel.

She went on to explain that this is “a field where women are severely underrepresented,” and their hope is that “honoring these seven leaders in science and technology will encourage girls to follow their passion in this field. This International Women’s Day, we’re proud to continue our work in closing the Dream Gap and reminding girls of their limitless potential.”

Space Scientist and Science Educator, Maggie Aderin-Pocock, is also represented on the new launch, as well as Marine Researcher and Microbiologist Antje Boetius, Susan Wojcicki, Longtime YouTube CEO, Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andME and Janet Wojcicki, Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology at UCSF.