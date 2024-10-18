Demi Lovato reacts to the death of her ex-boyfriend, Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos

This week, the world of sports also suffered an irreparable loss with the death of Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos, former UFC and Bellator fighter. The death was confirmed through a statement issued by his family, who expressed their sorrow over his unexpected passing, especially considering the promising future he had ahead of him.

Guilherme was also known for his romantic relationship with Demi Lovato, who shared her feelings about the tragic news. "Very, very sad. Darling, I send you love," wrote the singer in one of the posts of her friend, Kim de Jesus, who also shared a close bond with the fighter. "Rest in peace, dear angel," Lovato added in her comments to say goodbye to the man she had dated for almost a year in 2017.

© Grosby Group Demi Lovato and Guilherme Vasconcelos

Kim shared a collection of photos and videos that highlighted her strong chemistry with Guilherme. She also showcased how well he interacted with children interested in the sport he practiced, demonstrating his ability to train them and help improve their technique. "Oh, Bomba 😢💔. You were the epitome of strength and love, the toughest and gentlest giant that ever existed. I don't know of a single person who has ever met you who doesn't completely adore you. You worked so hard. You loved so much. You were simply the best. Our cardio king Savage, you are so loved 🦁🐅," De Jesus wrote.

He leaves behind a daughter, who is nearly two years old, named Noemí.

A farewell from a distance

At this moment, the family has not provided more information regarding the cause of death. One of his uncles expressed his sorrow in a heartfelt Facebook post, saying, “My dear nephew, my consecration godson, extreme father of little Naomi, much-loved son of my sister Elisabete Vasconcelos partner of his brothers, Breno and Isabela, and our extended family that today mourns his premature departure," the English translation reads. "Life is a breath of fresh air, and we woke up to this heartbreaking news. What a time we live in! We pray for you. May God, who can do everything, welcome you in His infinite mercy and comfort all of us who have always loved you unconditionally."

He mentioned that "Bomba" had plans to travel to his native Brazil to spend Christmas with his family. He emphasized Bomba's strength in pursuing his dreams, even though it meant being far away from his loved ones: "You chased your dreams in the United States as an MMA fighter, Guilherme Bomba. You became a champion in Brazil, but we never imagined that this journey would lead you to a point of no return without any of us by your side."

© Jeff Bottari Guilherme Vasconcelos poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center

Guilherme's mom, Elisabete Vasconcelos, wrote a message following his death. “Eternal longing for my beloved son,” she wrote on Facebook.

The fighter recently announced that he could not participate in a jiu-jitsu tournament in Las Vegas. “Unfortunately the injury I had in my lower back 1 month ago came back, and when I finished my first fight, I could no longer walk and had to abandon the competition," he wrote. “One of the most frustrating situations that has ever happened to me in a competition,” he added. “Now the focus is on my recovery.”

Guilherme began dating singer Demi Lovato in 2016, following her breakup with Wilmer Valderrama. They were spotted together on several romantic outings and officially announced their relationship on Instagram. However, their romance was short-lived, ending in 2017.

