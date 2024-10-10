Michael Jordan takes 'Air Jordan' to a new level with his new custom-built $70 million jet

You wouldn't think of flying commercial when you are worth over $3 billion. Would you? Although it would be nice to sit next to Michael Jordan while both of you are jetting off to a warm location, this wish is unlikely to happen as the retired athlete has now secured an impressive custom-built $70 million jet.

Jordan, who reportedly sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, uses his immense wealth to cater to his needs as a busy businessman. According to Forbes, his net worth as of 2024 is estimated at $3.5 billion, making him the first athlete to reach this elite group of America's wealthiest individuals.

Michael Jordan, former owner of the Charlotte Hornets, during their game at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 3, 2015, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jordan's new purchase matches his lavish lifestyle thanks to the Hornets sale, the iconic Air Jordan brand, and real estate investments.

Michael Jordan's new jet

Jordan's new airplane is a custom-built Gulfstream G650ER jet valued at $70 million. The jet's exterior is a statement, with a printed paint job estimated to cost over $500,000. This jet is one of the fastest and most advanced business jets available. It can fly up to 7,500 miles without needing to refuel, making it perfect for long-distance travel.

But beyond its performance, Jordan's jet stands out due to its personalization. While its colors alone make the jet distinctive, what elevates the look is the addition of the iconic Air Jordan "Jumpman" logo on the tail of the plane. In addition, the tail number N236MJ holds personal significance. The "23" is Jordan's jersey number during his career with the Chicago Bulls, while the "6" refers to his six NBA championships. The "MJ" is his initials, adding a personalized touch to an already distinctive aircraft.

Guard Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls won the game, 87-83.

Inside, the jet is outfitted with state-of-the-art amenities that ensure maximum comfort and luxury. While specific details about the interior have yet to be widely publicized, G650ER jets typically come equipped with plush seating, high-end entertainment systems, and cutting-edge technology.

These jets can accommodate up to 19 passengers and convert seating into beds, offering a full-service experience. Jordan's G650ER also allows him to travel in style and efficiently, whether for business related to his investments, leisure, or trips to major sporting events. Owning such an advanced jet is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a symbol of Jordan's elite status and success.

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's stylish vacations

Michael Jordan's new Gulfstream G650ER jet will be a valuable global travel asset for him and his family. Jordan, his wife, Yvette Prieto, and their twin daughters are known to enjoy vacations at some of the top destinations across Europe. Whether exploring the Mediterranean coast, visiting cultural hubs like Paris and Rome, or escaping to private islands, the jet allows them to travel in luxury and comfort while quickly navigating long distances.

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto in Portofino.

The jet's ability to comfortably accommodate his family adds another layer of convenience to his luxurious lifestyle. Whether it's a quick getaway or a longer vacation abroad, Jordan can swiftly move his family worldwide while indulging in the finest amenities.