Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto wear stylish summer outfits as they vacation in the South of France

It's still summer for Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto. While most people have begun preparing for the fall, the couple continues to enjoy their time in Europe, this time, spending some time in the South of France alongside some close friends.

© GrosbyGroup Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto

Photographers captured the two looking like the picture of summer, as they boarded a boat that would take them to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. Prieto wore an all yellow outfit made out of shorts and a button up, with the outfit having matching designs of flowers. She rounded out the look with sunglasses, sandals, and a brown purse.

Jordan wore some green and white camo shorts that he paired with a white t-shirt, a white bucket hat and white sneakers. He was photographed with his trusty cigar, clearly in beach and relaxation mode.

Over the past few weeks Jordan and Prieto have been enjoying their summer in Europe, traveling with family and close friends. They were spotted having a great time in Mykonos, Greece, where they stopped by a restaurant and were serenaded by a sax player, with onlookers recording the moment for posterity.

The musician and fan provided them with a rendition of "Sirius," the Chicago Bulls theme song, prompting laughter and joy from Jordan's table.

The couple were later spotted dancing together and having a great time at the restaurant. "POV: Michael Jordan is dancing with you," wrote a fan on social media.

© GrosbyGroup Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto

More details about Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's relationship

The couple has been together for years, first meeting in 2007 at a club in Miami.

Their romance continued, with the two deciding to move in together in 2009, and marry in 2013. The ceremony was kept away from the public eye, with the two marrying in a secret ceremony attended by 300 guests and featuring performances by Usher and Robin Thicke. They welcomed their twin daughters Ysabel and Victoria the following year, deciding to raise them out of the spotlight.