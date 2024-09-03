Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto playfully dance while on vacation

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto are having a good time. The couple was recently spotted on vacation, dancing together at a restaurant that had a special surprise to celebrate the fact that Jordan was in their midst, prompting a sweet and playful dance between the two.

Jordan and Prieto have been vacationing through Europe over the past couple of months, with the two spotted in Italy, Spain, and more. Recently, the two were embodying their vacation vibes in Mykonos, where onlookers captured them at a restaurant. Thrilled to have Jordan in their midst, the restaurant brought out sax players, who played some music to honor the sporting icon.

Various videos were shared online, showing Jordan and Prieto laughing and dancing to the music. One of the clips showed Jordan showing off his more playful side, dancing with Prieto as onlookers clapped and cheered.

The sax player took a moment to play the intro to "Sirius," the Chicago Bulls theme song, which is the team that Jordan is most known for, and with which he achieved most of his career accomplishments.

"POV: Michael Jordan is dancing with you," reads the text of a separate video, which appears to have been recorded by an onlooker and shared on social media.

The clips appear to be recorded in the restaurant Bagatelle, known for its French cuisine and stunning views.

Jordan and Prieto's time in Capri

Last month, Jordan and Prieto were spotted in Capri, Italy, where they also seemed to be making the most of their vacation. The two were spotted at the Anema e Core Tavern, where they were photographed dancing and having a great time. Jordan was enjoying a cigar and was enjoying a bottle of white wine with his wife.

While the two prefer to keep themselves out of the public eye, this summer has been a celebratory one them, showing the world that their marriage remains as strong as ever.