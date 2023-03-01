Elon Musk reclaims title of richest person in the world amid updates on Tesla models

Elon Musk continues to be the richest person in the world, despite briefly losing the No. 1 spot for over two months. The Tesla CEO has reclaimed his title, after being dethroned by Bernard Arault, who is the CEO of French luxury brand LVMH.

As reported by Bloomberg, Elon’s net worth was $187.1 billion on Monday after markets closed, followed by Arnault with a $185.3 billion valuation. It was previously stated that Tesla stock declined last year after Elon struggled with the adcquisiton of Twitter.

Elon also broke a different type of record, after losing the biggest fortune ever in history, going from $340 billion in November 2021 to $137 billion in December 2022, with a total of $200 billion in wealth lost.

The billionaire is now attempting to reassure investors that Tesla is still the world’s dominant electric car company, after many other manufacturers have emerged as competitors. The upcoming announcements that Elon could be making this week to the public, include advanced batteries, and an affordable electric car for a broader audience, which could start at $25.000.

He is also rumored to be announcing the Cybertruck, described as a futuristic pickup with a stainless steel structure. Apart from updates on the Tesla models, Elon is set to announce his plans to build a factory in Monterry, Mexico, as previously revealed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.