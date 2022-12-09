Elon Musk spends quality time with his son X: The billionaire shared rare photos of their recent outing

Elon Musk is known for keeping his personal life private. The billionaire is constantly sharing his perspective on business, but rarely shares details about his family life. However, after receiving a very special visit to the Twitter headquarters, Elon decided to share some photos with his fans and followers on social media.

The 51-year-old Tesla CEO was visited by his 2-year-old son X AE A-XII, and he decided to spend some quality time together, showing X the offices and the outdoor spaces of the company.

“X in beautiful San Francisco,” he wrote, sharing a photo of his kid smiling while showing him around the rooftop of the building. He also gave him a special badge, sharing a photo of his adorable smile and his name.

Elon and Grimes welcomed X in May 2020, however this is the first time the former couple decided to share a photo of their child, as they had previously posted just a glimpse of their family life. The pair also share a daughter named Exa, who was born in December 2021 via surrogate.

The businessman is father to 10 kids from previous relationships, and he was recently asked if he was planning on expanding his family even more. Elon explained that he is “pretty sure there are no other babies looming.” And while he clarified his decision, he also called himself an “autumn chicken,” so he could be wanting more children in the future.

It was recently revealed that the billionaire is father to two new twins with Tesla executive Shivon Zilis, welcoming his new children in November 2021. Elon previously shared his thoughts about having a big family, explaining that he wants to have as many children as he is “able to spend time with and be a good father.”

“Bravo to big families,” he said, revealing that he is doing his best to help with the underpopulation crisis. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”