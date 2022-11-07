Gigi Hadid, Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles and more quit Twitter after Elon Musk’s actions

Gigi Hadid has made a difficult decision for fans and followers on social media. The model revealed that she will no longer be active on Twitter, and she will be deleting her account, as she doesn’t want anything to do with the popular platform, now that Elon Musk has taken over.

The Billionaire has made a series of changes to the platform and many users are not happy, including the famous Hadid sister. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership,” she started, “ [Twitter] is becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.”

However, the model sent a message to her fans, as she says she will miss having a connection with them. “Sorry to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for over a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social media platform that will do more good than harm.”

Musk has been firing many employees, including Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh, and the Tesla CEO says it was “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Many other celebrities are leaving Twitter, including Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles, Téa Leo, and Toni Braxton, who says she is “shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition.”

She continued, “Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC.”