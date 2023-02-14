Ivanka Trump reveals her son Theo had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s son Theo is going to have a cast for his friends to sign. On Sunday, the daughter of Donald Trump shared a dramatic story revealing that Theo broke his wrist. “This week I received a call from the school nurse that every parent dreads,” she wrote in the caption.

©Ivanka Trump





Ivanka, who recently made a tribute to her mom, explained that Theo broke his wrist while playing soccer. She was over an hour drive away, so he was taken to the closest hospital via ambulance.

Children think ambulances are pretty cool so hopefully, it wasn’t too scary of a trip. The school nurse was along for the ride too. Ivanka said she and Jared “raced” to meet him there, and the former senior advisor of the President of the United States arrived at the same time as the ambulance. The mom of three arrived a few minutes later.

“It was a bad break, but the capable EMT, doctors, nurses, and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital staff cared for Theo tenderly and professionally,” the thankful mom wrote.



©Ivanka Trump





At the end of his visit Theo left with two ice pops, and a smile on his face, exclaiming, “‘This is the best day ever!’” “Ivan The nurse turned to me and said, ‘This is why I’m in pediatrics! No adult in the emergency room has ever said something like that when given an ice pop,’” Ivanka recalled.

The grateful political parents thanked the hospital staff and even donated to the hospital.

As for what Theo’s recovery looks like, in most cases, it takes around 4 to 8 weeks for a child’s wrist to heal depending on the severity. This means he will have to put a hold on the skateboarding lessons until he’s healed.