Ivanka Trump tributes her mom in ‘20s-themed party

Ivanka Trump wore one of her mother’s dresses at a ‘20s-themed party she attended this weekend in Florida. Ivanka shared a photo on her Instagram, showing off a stunning Bob Mackie dress that perfectly looked the part.

The post features two photos showing Ivanka in her white dress, which has fringes and on first glance looks like a matching crop top and skirt. The photos show her moving and showing off the dress’s details, as she poses next to an acoustic guitar. The high-neck dress has a cutout midsection that she paired with open-toed silver heels.

Ivanka’s dress has some emotional history. The look was worn by her mother, Ivana Trump, at a Studio 54 party that the two attended together. While Ivana wore the white dress for the occasion, Ivanka wore a dress with red and pink details. The two posed for the cameras together and appeared to be having a great time, holding hands and smiling at the camera.

©GettyImages



Ivanka and Ivana Trump at a party celebrating the 25th anniversary of Studio 54

This past week’s event was attended by Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, and was hosted by Myles Shear, the co-founder of Palm Tree Crew.

Ivana Trump passed away in July of last year, of a cardiac arrest. Her children, Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., were shocked by their mother’s passing and shared statements about her kindness and how much they loved her.

“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny,” wrote Ivanka on social media. “She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”