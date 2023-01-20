Ivana Trump’s will: $34 million in assets, including lavish condo to her ex-nanny

Following the unexpected death of Ivana Trump, known for being an important New York City socialite, former model, and mother to Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump, details about her will were made public.

The influential celebrity suffered a tragic accident on July 14, 2022, falling on the stairs of her Manhattan residence, which resulted in blunt impact injuries to her torso. Ivanka was found dead after the New York Fire Department responded to a call.

©GettyImages



La primera esposa de Trump fallció en julio de 2022

It was reported by Forbes, that the socialite’s $34 million estate had been divided on her will mostly amongst her family members, including her children, however part of her estate was also left for some of her close friends, and to charity organizations.

One of the beneficiaries of her will is Dorothy Curry, an Irish woman who was employed by Ivana for decades. It seems Ivana’s will had not been updated for a while, as another beneficiary was Dorothy’s husband, however he died in 2021.

She also left her $26.5 million townhouse in Upper East Side to her kids Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump. The lavish property is now being sold for the same amount, which will be divided between the three siblings.

©GettyImages



Ivana dejó la mayor parte de sus fortunas a sus hijos

The Trump siblings also received a property in France and a house in Czech Republic, and most of her personal belongings, including her jewelry and fur coat collection. The rest of her wardrobe was donated to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

One of the biggest surprises in Ivana’s will, was definitely Dorothy’s involvement, as she received a $1 million condo in Florida. The ex-nanny is also in charge of taking care of her beloved Torkshire, Tiger Trump. Ivana also had a lot of appreciation for one of her best friends, Evelyne Galet, who recived a property in St. Tropez. Eric Trump is in charge of Ivana’s will, making sure her estate is divided as she wanted it to be.

©@erictrump



Ivana y sus hijos con Donald Trump

Her close relationship with her ex-nanny:

Ivana had previously detailed her relationship with Dorothy on her 2017 memoir ‘Raising Trump,’ describing the nanny at the time as a very religious woman, who would even prayed with her children at night. And while the former model revealed that religion was not as important in her life, she appreciated that her children grew up with God in their life, crediting Dorothy.

Even after the three siblings grew up and were no longer in need of a nanny, Dorothy would go on to become Ivana’s personal assistant, working for her for many years. Ivana always kept a close relationship with her, and Eric even described her as as her second mother, explaining that she raised him as a baby and admitting that they were inseparable.