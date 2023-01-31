Ivanka Trump enjoys hiking adventure in makeup free look with husband Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump is putting on her hiking shoes for a new adventure! The former White House advisor traveled to upstate New York with her husband Jared Kushner and enjoyed the incredible winter scenery, very different from the usual warm weather and ocean views in Miami, where the family resides.

The 41-year-old businesswoman had a fresh-faced look during her romantic outing with Jared, going on a hike and documenting the adventure on social media. She was also equipped for the cold weather, wearing a black winter coat, black pants, and gray gloves, while her husband wore a gray jacket and matching pants, accessorized with black gloves.

Ivanka took some photographs, going makeup-free and posing with Jared, showing fans and followers the beautiful backdrop right before sunset. “Feeling the NY winter vibes,” Ivanka wrote on Instagram, posting some photos of the woods and mountains.

Days before she was spotted in Miami getting ready for her trip, leaving the hair salon with a shorter hairstyle. However, days after her haircut she was photographed wearing hair extensions.

Ivanka is known for spending quality time with her family, most recently taking their kids Joseph and Theodore to a colorful skate park for skateboarding lessons in Miami. She seemed to be having a lot of fun and took some time to help with the lessons helping her sons find their balance and get familiar with the board.