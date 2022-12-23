Ivanka Trump’s most-liked photo of 2022 was none other than her ‘Grace Kelly’ look: See Pics

Ivanka Trump had some incredible fashion moments this year, however her fan-favorite look was definitely her ‘Grace Kelly’ moment at the wedding of her sister Tiffany Trump.

The former first daughter decided to wear light blue for the special occasion, which is known to be one of her favorite colors when it comes to her wardrobe choices. The stunning corseted gown featured and asymmetric cape, and was paired with open-toed sandals and a soft natural makeup look.

Ivanka’s wedding look made the top of her most-liked photos of 2022 on Instagram, which is not surprising, as she made sure to perfect her look from head-to-toe, and even paid a special tribute to Tiffany with the soft blue gown, posing next to her sister and sharing a sweet message.