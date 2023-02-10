Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has been living her life at some of the hottest events. From New York Fashion Week to the Met Gala, the model has been making her mark in the fashion world.

But she doesn’t travel alone. The 23-year-old is protected by Secret Service members. Per Daily Mail, the men, often wearing simple dark suits, have become a regular at the events, photographed behind her or nearby, keeping a watchful eye. Check out some of the moments below.