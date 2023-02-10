President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address©GettyImages
Vice President Kamala Harris wears a maroon suit designed by Christian Siriano

The politician added black pearl stud earrings and a matching necklace

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Vice President Kamala Harris has accustomed us to her power suits. For this occasion, she did not disappoint when she attended President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address on February 7.

Harris rocked a maroon suit designed by Christian Siriano. She layered the blazer and trousers over a dark red silk top creating a monochromatic vibe. The politician added black pearl stud earrings and a matching necklace.

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-STATE OF THE UNION©GettyImages
“Tailored to perfection for the VP!!! @kamalaharris Thank you for this moment so dreaming of it! #stateoftheunion #kamalaharris,” Siriano wrote on Instagram.

“Iconic moment for team Siriano, Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris in custom Siriano tonight at the #stateoftheunion. Wow we are so honored thank you!” the fashion designer added in a second post.

The Vice President completed her look with a pair of pointed-toe pumps that appeared to be at least 3 inches in height.

