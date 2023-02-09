John Travolta hilariously recreates ‘Grease’ song for Super Bowl ad: WATCH

John Travolta is giving fans what they want! The Hollywood star is starring in a Super Bowl commercial alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison, singing a parody of ‘Summer Nights’ from the popular 1978 film ‘Grease.’

The three actors joined forces with T-Mobile to make a funny version of the fan-favorite song from the musical. The new ad is set to premiere during the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, which means fans can expect to see Travolta singing on screen.

The 68-year-old star shared a clip from the upcoming commercial. “Tell me more, tell me more,” Travolta sings before Braff replies, “One cord’s all that you need.” Faison sings, “Don’t you worry ’bout speed.”

The video ends with Travolta singing the iconic high note from the track, with the lyrics, “But, oh, that’s what T-Mobile can do.” Fans of the actor shared their excitement to see him sing, and both Braff and Faison were thrilled to be part of the ad, with Braff revealing that it was a “dream come true.”

“Neighbors that sing together, stay together. I couldn’t ask for anyone better than Donald Faison and Zach Braff,” Travolta wrote on social media. “Best commercial I’ve seen in a long time… this is absolute perfection,” one person wrote,” while someone else added, “Whoever came.up with the idea of this needs a raise right now! Pure genius.”