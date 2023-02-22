John Travolta celebrates 69th birthday in Vegas—joined by daughter Ella

John Travolta traveled to Sin City to celebrate his 69th birthday! The Grease actor shared footage from the celebration on Feb. 21. The video began with a version of a vintage Las Vegas Fly TWA poster that read “Fly Travolta World Airlines” at the bottom.

©John Travolta





“I wanted to make my favorite childhood airline poster come to life for my birthday! So here we go! Viva Las Vegas! ✈️🍸🎰,” John captioned the Instagram post.

The video, set to Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” song, shows the actor and his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, who was dressed in a long black dress, waving at the camera before boarding a plane, joined by others.

Individuals are seen in the video drinking and playing games at a casino. John also included a clip of himself and Ella dancing.

The Pulp Fiction star turned 69 on Saturday, Feb. 18. The day after his birthday, Ella penned a sweet tribute to her “hero” father.

“Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero. The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy❤️❤️❤️,” Ella wrote alongside a photo of herself with her dad.

John reacted to his daughter’s post, commenting: “I love you to my dearest Ella. More than you know. ❤️.”

The Saturday Night Fever actor shares Ella and his 12-year-old son Benjamin Travolta with his late wife Kelly Preston. The actress passed away in 2020. John and Kelly were also parents to son Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16.