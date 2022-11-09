John Travolta shares sweet tribute to daughter Ella

John Travolta posted a sweet tribute to his daughter Ella Bleu on Tuesday. The proud dad, 68, shared a new picture of the 22 year old next to a cat. Alongside the photo, the Grease actor lovingly wrote: “Once in a while you have to post something of beauty. (and the cats not bad either).”

Ella reacted to her dad’s post with emojis: “❤️🫣🥰😘.”

John shares his daughter, as well as his 11-year-old son Benjamin, with his late wife Kelly Preston. Instagram users commented on Ella’s resemblance to both of her parents in the picture.

“She’s a perfect blend of both her parents ❤️,” one wrote. Another commented: “Ella is gorgeous. She is the best of you and Kelly💜.”

Ella has followed in her famous parents’ footsteps. Last year, the actress wrapped production on the movie Get Lost and released her first single “Dizzy” earlier this year.