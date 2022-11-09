John Travolta shares sweet tribute to daughter Ella

John Travolta posted a sweet tribute to his daughter Ella Bleu on Tuesday. The proud dad, 68, shared a new picture of the 22 year old next to a cat. Alongside the photo, the Grease actor lovingly wrote: “Once in a while you have to post something of beauty. (and the cats not bad either).”
Ella reacted to her dad’s post with emojis: “❤️🫣🥰😘.”
John shares his daughter, as well as his 11-year-old son Benjamin, with his late wife Kelly Preston. Instagram users commented on Ella’s resemblance to both of her parents in the picture.
“She’s a perfect blend of both her parents ❤️,” one wrote. Another commented: “Ella is gorgeous. She is the best of you and Kelly💜.”
Ella has followed in her famous parents’ footsteps. Last year, the actress wrapped production on the movie Get Lost and released her first single “Dizzy” earlier this year.
John and his daughter recently teamed up for Playstation ads for the God of War Ragnarök video game. Sharing one on her personal Instagram earlier this month, Ella penned, “Grateful to have a dad who always goes above and beyond to be the best parent he can be!”