John Travolta’s daughter Ella releases first single: ‘So happy and excited’

Ella Travolta has dropped her first single! The 21-year-old actress-singer released her new song “Dizzy” on Friday. Sharing a video featuring footage of herself singing the tune, Ella wrote on Instagram: “So happy and excited to say that my first single, “Dizzy”, is out now!!!”

“It’s been a long time coming but I’m still that 14 year old weird girl at heart and I love it😉 Hope you like it, link in my bio and story❤️👏✨,” she added.

Fans praised Ella’s vocals in the comments section. “What a voice! 👏,” one wrote, while another commented: “Beautiful song and beautiful voice! Nice Dad cameo! @johntravolta.”

Ella’s famous father John Travolta made an appearance at the end of the video lip-syncing his daughter’s song. The Grease actor, 67, shared the video on his respective page writing, “I’m so excited for Ella! Her song, ‘Dizzy’, is out right now! The link is in my stories!”

Ella revealed back in November that she had an EP coming out in 2022. “There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart,” the Get Lost actress captioned a video of herself playing the piano and singing at the time. “I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year.”